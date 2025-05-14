Couchbase Announces Date Of First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE ), the developer data platform for critical applications in our AI world, today announced that it will report financial results for its first quarter ended April 30, 2025 on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 after market close.

Couchbase will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (or 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-8029 from the United States, or +1 201-689-8029 from international locations. The webcast and a webcast replay can be accessed from the investor relations page of Couchbase's website at href="" rel="nofollow" couchbas .

About Couchbase

As industries race to embrace AI, traditional database solutions fall short of rising demands for versatility, performance and affordability. Couchbase is seizing the opportunity to lead with Capella, the developer data platform architected for critical applications in our AI world. By uniting transactional, analytical, mobile and AI workloads into a seamless, fully managed solution, Couchbase empowers developers and enterprises to build and scale applications and AI agents with complete flexibility – delivering exceptional performance, scalability and cost-efficiency from cloud to edge and everything in between. Couchbase enables organizations to unlock innovation, accelerate AI transformation and redefine customer experiences wherever they happen. Discover why Couchbase is the foundation of critical everyday applications by visiting and following us on LinkedIn and X .

