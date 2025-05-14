Fabric8labs' ECAM Technology Selected By AEWIN For Advanced Thermal Management Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabric8Labs, Inc., the pioneer of Electrochemical Additive Manufacturing (ECAM), today announced its novel manufacturing technology has been selected by AEWIN Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance network platforms, to deliver cutting-edge thermal management solutions for the next generation of Edge AI systems.

ECAM enables high-resolution, customized designs

Continue Reading

The rapidly increasing demand for localized, high-density computing requires robust and innovative cooling solutions. AEWIN's collaboration with Fabric8Labs will enable the development of highly efficient and sustainable hardware platforms designed to meet the growing power and performance requirements of advanced AI workloads.

Fabric8Labs' proprietary ECAM technology offers the highest resolution pure copper additive manufacturing capabilities, enabling the production of fully customized 3D cooling structures and high-performance heat sinks that far exceed the limitations of traditional manufacturing. By leveraging ECAM, AEWIN is utilizing advanced 3D micro-mesh boiler plates that demonstrate thermal improvements greater than 1.3 °C/100W compared to best-in-class alternatives. ECAM 3D micro-mesh designs significantly increase surface area by more than 900%, with high performance structures that serve as a capillary network to continuously refresh coolant at the boiling interface, drastically improving heat dissipation.

"Our collaboration with AEWIN represents a significant step forward toward the future of thermal management. We are thrilled to support AEWIN by enabling them to achieve their sustainability targets and meet the growing power demands of advanced AI accelerators," said Ian Winfield, Fabric8Labs' Vice President of Product & Applications.

AEWIN, a member of the Qisda Business Group, is renowned for its expertise in delivering scalable, secure, and high-performance network infrastructure. By integrating Fabric8Labs' ECAM-enabled solutions, AEWIN can optimize system-level thermal performance while reducing overall power usage and improving sustainability.

"The exponential growth of data and Edge AI complexity requires the most advanced on-premises computing. Through our advanced system-level design, we are able to leverage Fabric8Labs' ECAM technology to optimize solutions for high efficiency, power usage effectiveness, and reduced total cost of ownership," said Dr. Liu, Director of the Advanced Technical Development Division at AEWIN Technologies.

AEWIN's platforms are engineered for both PFAS and PFAS-free coolants, allowing flexibility in supporting a wide range of sustainable cooling methodologies. The use of ECAM-enabled boiler plates allows for PUEs lower than 1.02. Together, AEWIN and Fabric8Labs are redefining what's possible in high-performance computing with advanced thermal management solutions tailored for the future.

AEWIN will be demonstrating the advanced two-phase immersion system with Fabric8Labs' boiler plates at Computex 2025, Booth No. M0120.

About Fabric8Labs

Fabric8Labs, based in San Diego, California, is revolutionizing manufacturing with its advanced 3D printing technology-Electrochemical Additive Manufacturing (ECAM). Founded in 2015, the company's proprietary ECAM technology is a key enabler across multiple value chains, including electronics, medical devices, communications systems, and semiconductor manufacturing. Fabric8Labs' ECAM technology empowers data center infrastructure, enabling advanced thermal management solutions, power management components, and semiconductor packaging technology.

More information: fabric8labs

About AEWIN Technologies

AEWIN Technologies, a member of Qisda Business Group, provides smartly designed networking platforms and industrial servers for customers of any scale. With over 20 years of experience building high performance network appliances, AEWIN has profound knowledge in building secure and reliable systems trusted by leading network security experts as the foundation of their network solutions. Our expertise also extends to providing performant Servers for Edge AI and Storage featuring cutting-edge technologies to meet the demands of today's markets.

More information: aewin

Contact:

Ian Winfield

[email protected]

SOURCE Fabric8Labs, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED