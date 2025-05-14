VCTI Accelerates Service Provider Enterprise Sales With Broadband IQTM

SOMERSET, N.J., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VCTI , the broadband expansion and network technology experts, today announced the launch of Broadband IQTM for Enterprise Sales , a SaaS offering targeted to Service Provider Enterprise sales organizations who want to accelerate time to quote and bid connections and services. Leveraging VCTI's expertise in broadband expansion and the ability to synthesize multiple data sources to understand market dynamics, Broadband IQ for Enterprise Sales enables service provider sales teams to quickly identify and quantify enterprise, government, and education locations within easy reach of existing fiber plant or within propagation reach for fixed wireless. Sales proposals with valid network connection quotes can be prepared within minutes rather than hours for individual buildings, and hours rather than weeks for complex multi-building, multi-geography, opportunities, enabling higher performance sales at a fraction of the time and effort.

Michael Brady, Chief Revenue Officer at Conterra Networks, reports that Broadband IQ has eliminated tedious manual processes and made the sales team more efficient. "Our team is excited to drive more wins using Broadband IQ. We're able to achieve a much higher degree of accuracy in our quotes, and do so in a fraction of the time, shaving weeks off of our processes."

Sales teams often find that searching for new enterprise customers is both time-consuming and frustrating. Even when using the available tools, they must integrate data from multiple sources, research and correct faulty address and tenancy data, making the prospecting and bid process challenging. VCTI's Broadband IQ for Enterprise Sales addresses these challenges by integrating accurate location mapping and address normalization into the platform, overlaid against the existing network. This significantly reduces the time to qualify and then generate a quote. The solution also integrates with the provider's existing CRM or SalesForce platform, allowing BroadBand IQ for Enterprise Sales to work within their existing processes, enabling immediate uptake without extensive training.

"Service providers' enterprise sales organizations find themselves needing to make quick strategic decisions as they pursue opportunities in the fast-moving race to expand market share," explained VCTI CEO Raj Singh. "Traditionally, assessing opportunities has been time consuming and difficult, taking time away from the selling process, and, in some cases resulting in lost opportunities when the provider could not produce a bid in a timely fashion. With Broadband IQ, sales teams now have access to relevant data and analysis quickly, shaving time off the process and improving accuracy and confidence in bids."

VCTI's solution analyzes a host of data sources to help enterprise sales teams to prioritize and quote new opportunities, providing a host of process improvements, including the ability to:



Identify, Qualify and Quantify Sales Targets in minutes, not days



Buildings within network reach, FTTX and Fixed Wireless



Presence of existing competitive fiber networks

Estimated telecom spend by building

Automated Address Validation & route data driving CPQ

Automated Identification of Additional Targets along Optimized Route

Connection Route Optimization for Cost &/or Revenue Potential Integration into Service Providers existing SalesForce or other CRM instance .

About VCTI

VCTI offers a suite of SaaS-based applications that unlock the potential of service providers' broadband expansion investments. The Company uses cutting-edge data analytics to pinpoint regions with strong growth potential, while uncovering hidden opportunity within the existing footprint. This allows service providers to make business decisions quickly and decisively. A trusted partner to the most respected and innovative broadband and technology companies globally, VCTI is a privately held, global company headquartered in the US with offices in India. Learn more at

