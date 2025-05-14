Two More Soldiers Martyred, Death Toll Rises To 13 In Wake Of Indian Aggression
According to ISPR, the total number of soldiers wounded during recent Indian hostilities has risen to 78, while the number of martyred personnel has reached 13.
Also Read: Can a Selfie Predict Your Real Age? Meet the AI That Reads Your Face to Reveal Your True Health
In its statement, the military's media wing described the sacrifices of the martyrs as a testament to their courage, duty, and unparalleled patriotism.
The armed forces and the entire nation, it said, pay heartfelt tribute to the fallen heroes.
The ISPR also extended condolences to the families of the martyrs and expressed hopes for the swift recovery of the injured soldiers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment