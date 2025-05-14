Two More Soldiers Martyred, Death Toll Rises To 13 In Wake Of Indian Aggression

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Two more Pakistani soldiers, injured in recent unprovoked Indian aggression, have succumbed to their wounds while under medical treatment, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, the total number of soldiers wounded during recent Indian hostilities has risen to 78, while the number of martyred personnel has reached 13.

In its statement, the military's media wing described the sacrifices of the martyrs as a testament to their courage, duty, and unparalleled patriotism.

The armed forces and the entire nation, it said, pay heartfelt tribute to the fallen heroes.

The ISPR also extended condolences to the families of the martyrs and expressed hopes for the swift recovery of the injured soldiers.