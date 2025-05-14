Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Braces For Unusual Heatwave, Rain Likely After May 19

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A sharp spike in temperatures is expected across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from May 15 to 19, with forecasts predicting 5 to 7°C above-normal heat levels, according to a weather advisory issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The advisory also warns that a western weather system is likely to enter the upper parts of the province between May 19 and 20, bringing the possibility of rain and hailstorms.

PDMA has directed all district administrations, rescue teams, health services, and paramedical institutions to remain on high alert. The public has been urged to take precautionary measures to avoid heatstroke.

Also Read: Two More Soldiers Martyred, Death Toll Rises to 13 in Wake of Indian Aggression

Key guidelines issued in the advisory include:



Farmers should ensure adequate irrigation for their crops.

Citizens are advised to avoid direct sunlight, especially between 10 am and 5 pm.

Elderly people and children should be kept safe from extreme heat.

Livestock and pets should be properly cared for. Motorists are advised to check their vehicle condition, engine coolant levels, and tire pressure before traveling.

PDMA confirmed that the Emergency Operations Center is fully functional, and the public can contact helpline 1700 in case of any emergency.