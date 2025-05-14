Bannu Police Foil Terrorist Attack Near School, Kill Up To Three Militants
Police officials reported that the terrorists launched the attack after school hours, and the security forces responded with precision and restraint to protect nearby children.
During the exchange of fire, one police officer sustained injuries and was promptly shifted to a hospital for treatment.
The bodies of the slain militants were reportedly taken away by their accomplices. A search operation is currently underway in the area to locate the remaining suspects.
