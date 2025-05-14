Russian Forces Attack Woman With Drone In Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian troops targeted a 51-year-old woman with a drone in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"This morning, a local resident in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district came under attack by a Russian drone," the statement reads.

The woman sustained a mine-blast injury and a lower leg fracture. She was transported to a hospital, where she received necessary medical treatment. Her recovery will continue on an outpatient basis.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces struck a civilian vehicle with a drone in the village of Bilozerka, Kherson region, injuring a 49-year-old man.