Russian Forces Attack Woman With Drone In Kherson
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"This morning, a local resident in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district came under attack by a Russian drone," the statement reads.
The woman sustained a mine-blast injury and a lower leg fracture. She was transported to a hospital, where she received necessary medical treatment. Her recovery will continue on an outpatient basis.Read also: Two civilians wounded in Russian strikes on Kherson region
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces struck a civilian vehicle with a drone in the village of Bilozerka, Kherson region, injuring a 49-year-old man.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment