Russian Forces Attack Woman With Drone In Kherson

2025-05-14 09:08:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops targeted a 51-year-old woman with a drone in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"This morning, a local resident in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district came under attack by a Russian drone," the statement reads.

The woman sustained a mine-blast injury and a lower leg fracture. She was transported to a hospital, where she received necessary medical treatment. Her recovery will continue on an outpatient basis.

Read also: Two civilians wounded in Russian strikes on Kherson region

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces struck a civilian vehicle with a drone in the village of Bilozerka, Kherson region, injuring a 49-year-old man.

