Kremlin Again Refuses To Disclose Russian Delegation For Talks With Ukraine In Türkiye

Kremlin Again Refuses To Disclose Russian Delegation For Talks With Ukraine In Türkiye
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by BBC Russian service
Peskov reiterated that "everything the president said in his nightly statement on May 11 remains relevant." He confirmed that the Russian delegation would be waiting for the Ukrainian representatives in Istanbul on Thursday, May 15.
Peskov added that the Kremlin would only announce the names of Moscow's delegates once it receives direct instructions from Putin, emphasizing that "so far, there has been no such instruction."
As reported by Ukrinform, Putin proposed holding direct negotiations with Ukraine“where they were interrupted” in 2022 - in Istanbul, Türkiye.Read also: Brazilian President to urge Putin to meet Zelensky in Istanbul
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said he will personally wait for Putin in Türkiye on May 15.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Türkiye for talks between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday, May 15.
