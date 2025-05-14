Russian Air Force Uses About 200 Satellites - DM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia is actively using satellites in its war against Ukraine. Since 2015, Russia has deployed about 200 satellites and 150,000 military personnel to operate the system.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense .

“In 2015, Russia created the Aerospace Forces, combining the Air Force and the Aerospace Defense Forces. They operate military and dual-purpose satellite systems, launch spacecraft into orbit, monitor outer space, and detect and neutralize threats from and in space. The enemy has deployed about 200 satellites and 150,000 military personnel to operate this system,” the statement said.

As noted, Ukraine still has only one device, the Narodnyi Suputnyk , which was developed by ICEYE and purchased by the Serhiy Prytula Charitable Foundation with funds from citizens' donations. Thanks to it and the support of partners, the Ukrainian army is able to counter threats. But this is not enough - Ukraine needs to move from being a consumer to a full-fledged player in the space sector. And the task of the Ministry of Defense is to ensure this subjectivity.

Smetanin, Kubilius discuss importance of independentcommunications

As Ukrinform reported, the Ministry of Defense has created a Space Policy Directorate that will combine internal and external opportunities for the development of Ukrainian military space. The creation of the new department was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko during the Space For Ukraine forum on March 30.