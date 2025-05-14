Baku Contemporary Music Days Festival To Bring Together Local And Int'l Musicians

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The third Baku Contemporary Music Days Festival will be held from May 19 to 25, Azernews reports.

The event is organized by the Baku Contemporary Music Society with the support of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Science and Education and the Culture Ministry.

Once again, the festival will bring together local and international composers and performers engaged in the field of contemporary music. The mission of this year's edition remains to strengthen Azerbaijan's representation in the global contemporary music scene.

Running from May 19 to 25, the festival will feature works by 20th and 21st-century composers, performed by both local ensembles such as the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra, BCMS Ensemble, Əkinçi Quartet, and the State Symphony Orchestra named after Niyazi, as well as prominent international guests.

These include the acclaimed German contemporary music ensemble Der Gelbe Klang, along with invited performers from Switzerland, Hungary, Ukraine, and Russia, including Javad Javadzade, Szilárd Benes, Avital Cohen, Philipp Fitin, Oleksii Murza, and others.

The festival program comprises morning, afternoon, and evening sessions and is open to the public.

A series of events will take place across leading cultural and concert venues in Baku, including the State Museum of Azerbaijani Musical Culture, the Gara Garayev House Museum, the Museum Center, the International Mugham Center, the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, the Azerbaijan State National Theatre of Young Spectators, and the Nizami Cinema Center. These venues will host not only evening concerts but also workshops and lectures accessible to both professional musicians and anyone interested in contemporary music.

The program includes nearly 40 works, some of which will have their world premieres and have been composed specifically for this festival.

On the final day of the festival, a screening will be held of a documentary about the life of a renowned composer, with Azerbaijani subtitles. This year's selection is Robert Mugge's "George Crumb: The Voice of the Whale".

Pre-registration is required for this event due to limited seating.

