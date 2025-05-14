Master Class With Famous Italian Pianist To Be Held In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A master class on piano playing will be held for groups of children's music and art schools on May 16, Azernews reports.

The event is organised by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Centre of Culture (MEMIM) with the support of the Baku City Main Department of Culture, NGO "Support for the Development of Cultural Relations" and the Uzeyir Hajibayli House-Museum.

The famous Italian pianist of Japanese origin, Elena Chiavegato, will hold a master class at the Uzeyir Hajibayli House-Museum dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the birth of this outstanding Azerbaijani composer, who is the founder of modern professional musical art in the country.

The main goal of the music master class is to improve both the theoretical and practical knowledge of teachers and students in the relevant field.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.