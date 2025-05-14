403
Trump Announces Removing Syria Sanctions
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday that the United States will be lifting sanctions on Syria, aiming to provide the country with a "fresh start."
The announcement came during his remarks at a Gulf-US summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Trump explained that the decision followed discussions with Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
He stated, "After discussing the situation with Crown Prince Mohammed and President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan of Turkey, I'm also ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria to give them a fresh start. It gives (Syria) a chance for greatness."
The President emphasized the severe impact of the sanctions, noting, "The sanctions were really crippling, very powerful."
He also shared his conversations with Saudi and Turkish leaders, expressing his belief that lifting the sanctions would offer Syria a valuable opportunity.
Trump added, "It's not going to be easy anyway, (but it) gives them a good, strong chance, and it was my honor to do so."
Trump concluded that the removal of sanctions would be beneficial for Syria, saying, “So we will be dropping all of the sanctions on Syria, which I think really is going to be a good thing.”
Shifting focus to Gaza, Trump expressed his administration's support for the safety and dignity of the Palestinian people, stating, “My administration shares the hope of so many in this region for the future of safety and dignity of the Palestinian people."
However, he also condemned the actions of Gaza's leadership, saying, “But that cannot happen as long as Gaza's leaders take delight in raping, torturing, and murdering innocent people. Can't have it.”
Despite these remarks, Trump did not address the ongoing accusations against Israel regarding the killing of innocent civilians in Gaza and the West Bank.
