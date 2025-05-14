403
US Pres. Arrives In Doha, Part Of GCC Tour
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 14 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump arrived in Doha, Qatar Wednesday on an official visit coming from Saudi Arabia, as part of the GCC tour.
Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani received Trump at Hamad International Airport upon arrival, where they scheduled to hold official talks on strengthening bilateral relations and a number of regional and international issues of common interest.
Trump arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Tuesday for his first official visit since his election as US president.
He also participated in the GCC-US Summit held Wednesday in Riyadh, in the presence of His Highness Kuwait's Amir, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
