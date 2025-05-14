403
Kuwait Amir Arrives In Kuwait After Attending Gulf-US Summit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 14 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation returned to Kuwait, after attending the Gulf-US Summit held in Riyadh.
His Highness the Amir was greeted at the airport by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah and Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Amir was accompanied by an official delegation that included Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and senior state officials. (end)
