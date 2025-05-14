403
Gulf-US Summit Crowns The Strategic Partnership -- GCC Chief
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 14 (KUNA) -- Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Jassem Al-Bedaiwi on Wednesday affirmed that the holding of the Gulf-US summit in the Saudi capital crowned the solid strategic partnership and reflected the historic relationship between the US and the GCC countries.
Al-Budaiwi, speaking during the summit, expressed gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince and Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz for arranging warm and well-planned reception for the guests.
US President Donlad Trump's choosing the Kingdom and the GCC countries as the first destination abroad in the beginning of his second term in office mirrors depth of this alliance and the solid relationship that sets an example to be followed at the level of international relations, he said.
The US-Gulf partnership is based on solid grounds, backed with facts and covers trade, investments, education, defense and energy, he said, noting that the volume of trade exchanges between the two sides exceeded USD 120 billion in 2024, with growth of the Gulf investments in the US and mounting inflow of US capitals in the GCC countries' technical, energy and infrastructural sectors.
The GCC countries are pressing ahead as leaders on the path of conventional energy, maintaining the partnerships with the US in clean energy and environmental innovation, Al-Budaiwi said, also alluding to the presence of tens of thousands of GCC countries' students in the US in addition to branches of American academies in the Gulf region.
Turning to the Palestinian cause, he called for ending the tragedy in Gaza, ensuring success of current talks to end the fighting, releasing the prisoners and resuming dispatch of aid into Gaza. Moreover, he stressed need for a just settlement that leads to establishing an independent Palestinian state.
He thanked Trump for lifting the curbs on Syria, affirming that this decision came as a result of support by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.
In conclusion, he has noted that the GCC states are at threshold of a new phase of a renewed partnership with the US, based on mutual confidence.
This partnership is no longer an option; it is rather a strategic necessity for ensuring the world's security, stability and prosperity, he added. (end)
kns
kns
