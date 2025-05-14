403
Saudi FM Welcomes US Decision To Lift Sanctions On Syria
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 14 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan described on Wednesday the decision to lift US sanctions on Syria as "bold and important," noting that Saudi Arabia will support Syria's stability and prosperity.
In a press conference following the Gulf-US Summit, the Saudi Foreign Minister stressed the importance of supporting Syria's stability and unity, expressing his hope that European countries would follow the US lead in lifting sanctions on Syria.
Regarding the situation in Gaza Strip, he affirmed that the Kingdom agreed with the US on the need to stop the war, expressing his hope that the recent release of an American hostage would be the first step towards reaching a comprehensive ceasefire agreement.
He stressed the importance of allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza without restrictions or conditions, stating that the continuation of military operations hinders the safe, stable, and continuous delivery of aid.
Regarding the nuclear talks, he said that the Kingdom fully supports the nuclear talks between the US and Iran and hopes for positive results.
The Saudi Foreign Minister emphasized that Donald Trump's visit to the Kingdom reflected the commitment of the leaderships of the two countries to strengthening the strategic partnership and achieving common goals.
He noted that the total amount of trade exchange between the two countries reached USD 500 billion between 2013 and 2024.
The Saudi Foreign Minister explained that the new signed agreements covered traditional and renewable energy, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, supply chains, and specialized industries. (end)
