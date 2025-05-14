Northern Army Commander Calls On LG, CM Briefs About Security Situation

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-14 09:03:21
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma on Wednesday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and briefed him on the prevailing security scenario in the union territory.

The meeting was held at the Raj Bhavan, an official spokesperson said.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C), Northern Command, Lt Gen Sharma apprised Sinha of the latest developments and different aspects pertaining to the prevailing security situation in the valley, the spokesperson said.

He said Lt Gen Sharma was accompanied by Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava, GoC 15 Corps.

Northern Army Commander Briefs J&K CM On Security Situation Along The Border

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma has briefed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah about the prevailing security situation in the Union Territory and recent developments along the Line of Control and other border areas.

The Lieutenant General called on him a day earlier, Abdullah said in an X post on Wednesday.

“Yesterday, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, called on me and briefed about the prevailing security situation and recent developments along the Line of Control and other border areas,” the chief minister said on his official X handle.

He said the army commander was accompanied by General Officer Commanding 15 Corps, Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava.

“Our forces are doing a commendable job in protecting the nation,” Abdullah added.

The Northern Army Commander also called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday.

