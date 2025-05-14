LEADING CREATIVE AND EVENT PRODUCTION AGENCY EVENTIQUE WINS THREE TROPHIES AT THE GLOBAL EVENTEX AWARDS 2025

Leading Production Agency Eventique Wins Three Eventex Awards



Gold – Best Brand Experience (Food & Beverage) : Jack Links' National Jerky Day

Silver – Best Boutique Agency Bronze – Best Sustainability Initiative : monday Elevate Conference

Post thi

"I could not think of a better series of acknowledgments," says Eventique's Vice President of Strategy + Creative, Eric Wielander. "To be recognized for our quirky on-brand ideas for Jack Links, coming in hot with a new Eventex category on sustainability for monday , and the overall creativity, tenacity, and positive energy at the agency, it is deeply humbling that we're getting attention in all directions."

"These achievements are the result of trust, collaboration, and passion," added Liron David , Eventique's Founder and CEO. "monday empowered us to take our sustainability vision further. Partners like Padilla PR and Sky Elements helped bring the Jack Links vision to life. And the incredible in-house team at Eventique - they're the reason we continue to evolve and thrive."

This year's wins bring Eventique's industry award total to 17 since 2020 , cementing its status as one of the most awarded creative agencies in experiential production. In 2024, the agency earned four Eventex Awards, including: Best Art Event and Best Outdoor Event for Field of Light at Freedom Plaza; Best Fundraising Gala for The Humane Society of the United States' To The Rescue!; and Best Seasonal Experience for L'Occitane Holiday Playhouse.

ABOUT EVENTEX: Founded in 2009, the Eventex Awards have become the most prestigious recognition in the events and experiential marketing world. The competition honors the most impactful and innovative events, agencies, technologies, and suppliers worldwide. The Eventex Index identifies the top 150 companies globally, recognizing those that consistently set benchmarks in creativity, strategy, and execution.

ABOUT EVENTIQUE: Eventique is an award-winning, full-service creative agency specializing in the strategy, design, and production of high-impact events and brand experiences. From conferences and summits to launches, galas, and activations, Eventique partners with some of the world's leading brands to craft unforgettable moments. Clients include monday , TikTok , Variety , United Nations , Coty , and Morgan Stanley , among many others.

SOURCE Eventique