Learning Ally Appoints Howard Bell, III As New Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Bell's appointment follows an extensive and rigorous nationwide search, reflecting Learning Ally's commitment to identifying an exceptional leader to guide the organization into its next chapter. The search was expertly conducted by Learning Ally's Board of Directors with the goal of ensuring that a diverse and highly qualified pool of candidates was considered.

"We are thrilled to welcome Howard Bell as our new CEO," said Therese Llorente, Learning Ally National Board Chair. "His vision and expertise align perfectly with Learning Ally's goals, and we are confident he will lead us to new heights. Howard's proven leadership in education and technology will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach and impact."

Bell will lead Learning Ally in its mission to empower struggling learners through innovative educational solutions, including the Learning Ally Audiobook Solution, the company's audio e-book accommodation to help struggling readers attain equitable access to curriculum-aligned texts. With more than 25 years in education, his background includes leadership roles in companies such as Abl, Inc., Hobsons, Inc., and Scholastic Inc., where he demonstrated expertise in strategic planning, business development, and P&L management. His passion for literacy and commitment to improving educational outcomes for all students will drive the organization forward.

Bell expressed enthusiasm for his new role, stating, "I am honored to join Learning Ally and contribute to its vital mission. I look forward to working with the team and educational leaders to expand our reach and impact on students across the country, ensuring that every learner has the opportunity to succeed."

About Howard Bell, III

Howard Bell, III is a highly accomplished and results-oriented executive with a proven track record of success in driving growth, leading change, and building high-performing teams within the education and technology sectors. Most recently, he served as CEO of Abl, Inc., where he helped the largest school districts in the U.S. use their data to address academic inequities, better allocate resources, and prepare every student to succeed, leading the company through a period of significant growth and a successful acquisition. His extensive experience also includes leadership roles at Hobsons, Inc., Study Group, Kaplan, Inc., and Scholastic Inc. Earlier in his career, he also contributed to the entrepreneurial ecosystem at Wayne State University's TechTown Detroit. Mr. Bell is also an Emerson Collective Dial Fellow, recognizing his commitment to innovation and impact. Howard holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan, a Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia, and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Brown University.

About Learning Ally

Originally known as Recording for the Blind and Dyslexic, Learning Ally is a leading nonprofit education organization dedicated to equipping educators with proven solutions that help struggling readers, including students with dyslexia, reach their potential. Our range of literacy-focused offerings for students Pre-K to 12th grade, including our award-winning reading resource, the Learning Ally Audiobook Solution®, supports students in 24,000 schools across the U.S.

