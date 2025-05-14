Expace Launches The World's First AI-Powered Infrastructure-As-A-Service For Parking

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In most cities, parking remains a daily frustration, a problem hiding in plain sight. Millions of hours are lost every week to circling blocks, missed reservations, and uncertainty. But where others have layered apps on top of a broken system, eXpace is rebuilding it from the ground up.

"We didn't start with technology; we started with a question," said Marat Shotanov , CEO of eXpace . "What if you could actually own your space even in the middle of a crowded city? That's what eXpace delivers: a trip certainty, not a guess."

A Revolutionary Solution for Urban Parking

At its core, eXpace is more than a parking app; it's a deep-tech mobility backbone for modern cities.

The platform uses AI to predict space availability before users search, connects to smart gates to secure physical access, and guarantees reservations that drivers can trust. Every feature is designed to eliminate friction and give users back something priceless: time.

When a driver books a spot with eXpace, it's guaranteed. The system ensures the space is truly reserved and protected, removing the stress of uncertainty. There's no guessing, no circling the block, and no risk of a no-show space. The commitment is simple: what you book is what you get.

Behind the scenes, eXpace's predictive AI models analyze traffic patterns, behavioral trends, and local events to forecast availability in real time. Instead of reacting to demand, the system anticipates it giving users a head start and cities a tool for proactive flow management.

The platform is also physically embedded into the infrastructure itself. By integrating directly with smart gates and access control systems, eXpace ensures that only authorized drivers can enter reserved lots. This approach eliminates "ghost spots" and builds a layer of trust into the physical environment.

Unlike many tech platforms, eXpace is free for users. There are no fees, and no surprise charges.

This zero-friction model not only removes barriers to adoption, but also ensures parking equity across income levels and communities.

In addition to that, the platform was built from the ground up with user privacy in mind. It doesn't collect any personal data beyond what's necessary for secure functionality. All identities are fully encrypted, and the infrastructure is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to ensure enterprise-grade protection.

Moreover, payments are processed through Stripe, a globally trusted platform, and eXpace never accesses or stores users' card or banking information. By eliminating exposure to sensitive data, eXpace underscores its core mission: to deliver secure, transparent urban mobility without compromising user trust.

Ethical Urbanism in Action

eXpace isn't just solving a problem, it's reimagining the role of infrastructure. The platform is designed with values at its core: certainty, equity, transparency, and community. Cities shouldn't be optimized for revenue per square meter, but for the flow of people and the quality of their experience. eXpace empowers municipalities, lot owners, and urban planners to unlock underused space, reduce congestion, and improve trust in public infrastructure.

"We're building a shared neural system for modern mobility," added Marat. "Parking is just the first node. What we're really creating is a truly intelligent city that thinks ahead for its people."

A Movement Begins

Already live in select pilot locations in Dubai, eXpace is expanding rapidly, inviting both public and private partners to join a network that is rewriting the rules of urban space. For lot owners, it's a path to monetizing assets without ceding control. For cities, it's a smarter, cleaner infrastructure layer. For drivers, it's one less daily battle.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ibtissem Mannai

[email protected]

+971 56 774 4361

SOURCE eXpace