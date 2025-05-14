NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + S&P 500 Turns Positive For 2025
Equities are little changed early Wednesday as the S&P 500 returned to positive territory for 2025 on Tuesday. A temporary trade truce between the U.S. and China has lifted indices including mega-cap technology names.
The lowest annual consumer inflation read since 2021 calmed market worries as well. The pace of price gains rose 2.3% in April, slightly below economists estimate of 2.4%. Inflation was up 0.2% from March.
President Trump took to Truth Social to encourage the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates. Today, Vice Chair Philip Jefferson will speak from 9 to 10 AM ET and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly at 5:40 PM ET.
Opening Bell
Horace Mann (NYSE: HMN ) celebrates 80 years of helping educators achieve lifelong financial success.
Closing Bell
Lithium Argentina (NYSE: LAR ) celebrates the continued growth of Argentina as a major player on the global lithium stage.
