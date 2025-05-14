Pair Eyewear Unveils Fifth Annual 'Love Wins' Collection To Support GLSEN In Honor Of Pride Month

For the fifth year in a row, Pair Eyewear will donate a portion of profits to GLSEN to advance efforts to promote LGBTQ+ inclusion in K-12 schools

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pair Eyewear , the first direct-to-consumer and now leading customizable eyewear brand in the world, today announced the launch of its 2025 Love Wins Collection in celebration of Pride Month. Featuring 22 new and 23 returning Top Frames in bold colors and inclusive patterns, the collection transforms eyewear into a symbol of visibility, acceptance, and diverse expression. For the fifth year in a row, Pair Eyewear will donate 20% of profits from the collection to GLSEN , supporting its mission to create safe, inclusive K–12 schools for LGBTQ+ youth. Since 2022, Pair has donated over $200,000 to GLSEN.

The 2025 Love Wins Collection is a vibrant celebration of individuality, love, and self-expression. Designed with bold colors, inclusive patterns, and meaningful details that honor the beauty of diversity. Whether you're looking for a statement piece or a subtle nod to pride, this collection reminds us all that love always shines brightest. Wear your pride-because Love Wins.

"The Love Wins Collection is one of our favorite collaborations every year. Since the beginning, Pair has always seen the possibility for eyewear to create a sense of community and belonging through self-expression," said Sophia Edelstein, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Pair Eyewear . "It's more than just eyewear; it's a celebration of love, acceptance, and the power of embracing diversity."

Available for purchase May 14, 2025 through July 3, 2025, the Love Wins Collection embraces a spectrum of expression that is representative of what the spirit of Pride symbolizes.

"We are so proud to continue partnering with GLSEN on the Love Wins Collection. It is an honor to support their mission to create safe and inclusive schools for LGBTQ+ youth," said Nathan Kondamuri, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Pair Eyewear .

Since its founding in 2017 by Nathan Kondamuri and Sophia Edelstein who met as undergraduate students at Stanford University, Pair Eyewear has pioneered a new way to experience eyewear-one that's focused on innovation, joy, and personalization. For more information about Pair Eyewear please visit paireyewear and to shop the Love Wins Collection please visit paireyewear/top-frames/love-wins . For high res imagery, please visit this drive .

About Pair Eyewear

Pair Eyewear, the first direct-to-consumer customizable eyewear brand reimagining the consumer experience for individuals with glasses, allows adults and children alike to quickly and easily change the look of their glasses– anytime, anywhere. Pair Eyewear provides the world's first patented customizable glasses with an engaging digital experience for just $60 per pair, including prescription lenses. Pair Eyewear was the first company to invent fashionable "switchable" top frames that attach to a base pair of glasses and is recognized for its technology to bring affordable personalization and creativity to the market. For more information please visit or @PairEyewear on Instagram and TikTok.

Contact

WLDFLWR PR

Catherine Cuello-Fuente

[email protected]

SOURCE Pair Eyewear

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED