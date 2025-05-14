Rothschild Wealth Partners Appoints Chief Growth Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Mac's track record of driving scalable growth and deep industry relationships makes him a natural fit for Rothschild Wealth Partners," said Phil Johnson, President and Partner. "His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to execute on our strategic vision and attract advisors who align with our values and client-first philosophy."

Mr. O'Brien brings more than two decades of leadership in financial services, most recently serving as Head of Investment U.S. Distribution at Morningstar Wealth, a global firm managing over $300 billion. There, he played an integral role in shaping and executing the firm's U.S. expansion strategy, managing national sales teams, and working closely with many of the industry's largest financial institutions.

Throughout his career, Mr. O'Brien has held senior leadership roles at Zacks Investment Management, Dearborn Capital Management, and Astor Investment Management, where he was responsible for driving corporate strategy, product innovation, and distribution. He began his career in independent equity research, building a foundation in quantitative modeling and portfolio construction and sales.

"Rothschild Wealth Partners has a rare combination of heritage, integrity, and ambition," said Mac O'Brien, Chief Growth Officer. "I'm thrilled to help lead the firm's next chapter of growth by attracting exceptional Financial Advisors to a firm that empowers them to deliver truly generational impact for their clients."

The appointment of Mr. O'Brien comes as Rothschild Wealth Partners continues to build on its nearly 120-year legacy, delivering independent, personalized wealth management to affluent individuals, multi-generational families, and business owners. With offices in Chicago, Oakbrook, Denver, and Nashville, the firm's leadership team is focused on expanding its national footprint.

About Rothschild Wealth Partners

Rothschild Wealth, LLC, Rothschild Investment, LLC and their affiliates are collectively referred to as Rothschild Wealth PartnersTM. Founded in 1908, Rothschild has successfully navigated market cycles, economic changes, and global disruptions while maintaining a commitment to delivering value through high-touch service and innovative strategies. The firm's teams specialize in personalized wealth management solutions, grounded in disciplined portfolio management. They serve affluent individuals, multi-generational families, couples nearing retirement, and businesses with investment, tax strategies, and comprehensive financial planning knowledge.

Rachel Walters

PR Assistant

Beyond AUM

800-583-2315

[email protected]



SOURCE Rothschild Wealth Partners