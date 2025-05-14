The American Kidney Fund’S ‘A Step Ahead Of Iga Nephropathy’ Campaign Provides New Resources For Patients Living With Iga Nephropathy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKVILLE, Md., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, on IgA Nephropathy Awareness Day, the American Kidney Fund (AKF) proudly announces the creation of new educational resources for“A Step Ahead of IgA Nephropathy,” its newly updated educational awareness campaign. Developed by AKF with financial support from Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Novartis), this new educational content will help people living with IgA nephropathy and their families and caregivers better understand and manage this rare kidney disease.

IgA nephropathy is a rare disease that causes inflammation and damage to the kidneys. Over time, this damage reduces the organs' ability to filter waste and fluid from the bloodstream, which can eventually lead to kidney failure. While there is no cure for IgA nephropathy, there are treatments to help treat the disease and slow the damage to the kidneys, potentially delaying or preventing kidney failure.

“We are very pleased to expand our IgA nephropathy campaign with new resources to help patients better understand this rare kidney disease,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO.“With support from Novartis, we can provide more information and new tools to help IgAN patients stay 'a step ahead' of their diagnosis and live healthier lives.”

As part of this expansion, AKF has updated the “A Step Ahead of IgA Nephropathy” campaign webpage. The updates provide more information about proteinuria-protein in the urine. The new resources will also include a downloadable guide about proteinuria progression and an animated explainer video about proteinuria. To further share these resources and raise awareness of IgAN, AKF will also have an Instagram takeover day on June 18 for the campaign.

The“A Step Ahead of IgA Nephropathy” campaign is part of AKF's ongoing work to increase awareness and understanding of rare kidney diseases and ensure people with rare conditions have access to critical resources. In 2024, AKF launched the Rare Kidney Disease Action Network (RKDAN) , a new advocacy network working to ensure the voices of people living with rare kidney diseases are heard and amplified to impact change on the policy level. In its first year, RKDAN focused heavily on issues faced by people living with IgA nephropathy and brought 23 patients to Capitol Hill to advocate for two bills that would significantly improve research, treatment and diagnosis of rare kidney diseases.

