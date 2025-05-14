MDB Capital Holdings To Host First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call On Wednesday May 21, 2025, At 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Addison, Texas, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“MDB”), a public venture platform focused on launching category-leading disruptive technology companies, plans to host a Zoom webinar on Wednesday May 21, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the first quarter 2025. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Christopher Marlett, CEO and Co-Founder of MDB will lead the call and will be joined by other members of the management team to review recent developments, ongoing initiatives, anticipated milestones, as well as host a question-and-answer period.

Investors can pre-register now for the Zoom webinar HERE .

The live webinar can also be accessed on the day of the event through MDB's investor relations website at .

About MDB Capital Holdings, LLC

Founded in 1997, MDB Capital makes investments that can change lives by discovering and transforming deep technology Big Ideas into valuable public companies through a unique approach to public venture capital. This approach focuses on community-driven financings of pre-revenue, early-stage deep technology companies through early initial public offerings (IPOs), primarily listed on NASDAQ, as well as post-IPO offerings for already public companies that fit MDB's overall investment criteria.

MDB Capital is the brand under which MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ: MDBH) and its subsidiaries operate and provide services. This includes MDB Capital, a self-clearing broker-dealer with the MDB Direct trading platform, and PatentVest, the first integrated, intellectual property (IP) intelligence, strategy consulting and IP law firm. MDB Capital is a registered broker-dealer, a member of FINRA and a member of SIPC.

For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond MDB's control. MDB's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in documents that may be filed by MDB from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent MDB's views as of the date of this press release. MDB anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. MDB undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing MDB's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

...



Media Contact:

...

