Urbanlink Increases REGENT Seaglider Order, Accelerating Vision For Zero-Emission Coastal Transportation In Florida And Puerto Rico



UrbanLink Air Mobility expands its order of REGENT Craft seagliders to 47 Viceroy seagliders.

UrbanLink will operate seagliders between key coastal hubs in Southern Florida and Puerto Rico.

Seagliders dramatically improve the speed and convenience of regional transportation between coastal cities. Learn more about REGENT seagliders here .

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGENT Craft, the developer and manufacturer of all-electric seagliders, today announced a major expansion of its partnership with UrbanLink Air Mobility, a pioneering South Florida-based advanced air and maritime mobility company. UrbanLink has increased its order of REGENT Viceroy seagliders to 47, from the 27 announced last fall , positioning Florida as a national leader in next-generation coastal mobility.

This milestone marks one of the largest commercial seaglider orders to date and underscores UrbanLink's confidence in REGENT's breakthrough maritime technology. The expanded order will support the rapid rollout of UrbanLink's operations across South Florida and Puerto Rico, with anticipated first deliveries in 2027.

“UrbanLink's expanded order is a clear vote of confidence in REGENT's seaglider technology and is testament to our continued timely execution certification and product development milestones,” said Billy Thalheimer, co-founder and CEO of REGENT.“Together, we're building a more convenient and connected future for coastal communities.”

Florida Seaglider Opportunity

UrbanLink's order reflects a growing demand for convenient alternatives to short-haul air travel in the U.S. and positions Florida as a hub for innovations in advanced maritime mobility.

“We're proud to expand our partnership with REGENT and bring this revolutionary technology to more passengers traveling high-demand routes across Florida and Puerto Rico,” said Ed Wegel, Founder and Chairman of UrbanLink.““This partnership propels Florida to the forefront of global innovation in advanced, all-electric mobility.”

With this expanded fleet, the company will be able to offer high-frequency service across some of the most heavily trafficked short-haul routes in the United States. Seaglider operations based in Miami could serve up to 4.3 million passengers each year.

Seagliders will provide:



Drastically reduced travel times, e.g., Miami to West Palm Beach in 35 minutes

Market-driven, all-electric transportation alternatives

Congestion relief for overburdened highways and airports Lower operating and infrastructure costs than traditional aircraft or ferries

This announcement comes as REGENT's full-scale Viceroy prototype continues successful sea trials and the company advances toward U.S. Coast Guard certification.

About REGENT

REGENT, the developer and manufacturer of seagliders, is pioneering the future of advanced maritime mobility. The seaglider is a novel all-electric high-speed vessel that operates exclusively over water to connect coastal destinations. REGENT's flagship seaglider, Viceroy, is a 12-passenger vessel that travels at up to 180 mph to service routes up to 180 miles on a single charge. REGENT has raised more than $100 million from investors including 8090 Industries, FoundersFund, Japan Airlines, and Lockheed Martin.



About UrbanLink Air Mobility

UrbanLink is a South Florida-based advanced air and maritime mobility company transforming urban transportation through innovative, zero-emission mobility solutions. Led by aviation industry veteran Ed Wegel, UrbanLink is committed to creating smarter, greener, and more efficient transportation systems that enhance connectivity and sustainability in South Florida and beyond. The company is poised to become the first independent operator of a fully electric fleet across both advanced air mobility (AAM) and maritime platforms. Learn more at flyurbanlink.com .

