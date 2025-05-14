What You See First In This Optical Illusion Reveals If You're Friendly Or Cautious

MENAFN - Live Mint) Optical illusion personality tests are fun and simple ways to explore how you think and feel deep inside. These tests use unusual pictures that can be seen in more than one way-what you notice first says something about how you view the world.

This particular test was first shared by Marina_Neuralink in a video on social media. The image used in the test can either look like a waterfall or a bear/panda at first glance. What you spot first says a lot about your personality-especially whether you're someone who is very friendly or more careful around others.

Take the test:

Look at the image carefully.

What did you see first?

If you saw the waterfall first:

According to the video:

You are an open and warm person who easily connects with others.

People like being around you because you listen well and give good advice.

You seem cheerful and positive, which makes others think you don't have any problems.

However, you prefer to deal with your own struggles privately and often don't ask for help-even when you really need it.

Deep down, you wish you had someone to lean on during tough times.

If you saw the bear or panda first:

The video explains:

You appear kind and approachable, but you are very careful about who you trust .

It takes time for you to let people into your life.

You may have been hurt or betrayed in the past, which makes you more guarded now.

This cautious behavior isn't bad-it shows you've learned from past mistakes and now protect yourself better.

You're more careful than someone who jumps into relationships too quickly.