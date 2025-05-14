Eatlas Reveals Winners Trophy For Upcoming 4Th Annual Scavhunt, Flavors Of Chicago

The 2025 custom art trophy by Ronnie Frey of Doorways of Chicago

The eATLAS 2025 ScavHunt theme is Flavors of the City

Team 77 Flavors shows off Chicago's Municipal Device

Scavenger Hunt participants will compete to win the coveted custom art trophy from Doorways of Chicago May 30 -June 1, 2025

- Ronnie Frey, Doorways of ChicagoCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- eATLAS, The Unforgettable Adventure App, has revealed the coveted trophy for its upcoming flagship event: The 4th Annual Chicago ScavHunt-Flavors of Chicago, which will take place May 30-June 1, 2025.In addition to taking home $1000, the winning "ScavSquad" will be presented at the June awards party with a custom art trophy from Doorways of Chicago . Created by photographer, designer, author, and influencer Ronnie Frey, this framed piece depicts the magic of the Chicago River at sunset and is on display at the Doorways of Chicago studio inside the famed Fine Arts Building on Michigan Avenue.This year's ScavHunt theme, "Flavors of the City", is developed in partnership with popular local influencers Dario Durham and Sara Faddah from 77 Flavors, will encourage players to seek out different flavors that reflect the culture, history, and of course, food diversity of the Windy City. Each stop in the "Flavors of the City” ScavHunt will require players to dig beneath the surface of what they thought they knew about Chicago. History buffs, foodies, adventurers, and anyone looking for some weekend fun will relish the challenge of uncovering the treats hidden in this game.Additional money prizes will be awarded to ScavSquads for other categories, including Biggest Influencer, Most Creative Costume, Best ScavSquad Name and Top Fundraiser, for driving the biggest donations to the fundraising partner, Respiratory Health Association, via the RHA Team Donor Page .Besides the leaderboard trophy and cash winnings, other prizes include gifts from local creators like Brown Sugar Bakery and Bachor Ancient Art Mosaics. You don't need to be a top finisher to win as prizes await all competitors upon completion of select objectives, where players can collect offers and discounts from local businesses, including local art, classes and food.This is the fourth year eATLAS has held the Chicago ScavHunt. Last year's winners were a team of four, Chicago Skyliners, who picked up their first win. Participating ScavSquads of 1 to 5 players can register now through June 1 via the eATLAS app or website by selecting the Chicago ScavHunt 2025 -Flavors of the City Adventure. All teams are invited to form a team and review the full list of rules and regulations before trying to outscav the competition.“I'm honored to present this year's ScavHunt trophy, and excited to see who comes out the winner after seeking out some of our city's hidden gems.” - Doorways of Chicago, Ronnie Frey.eATLAS is the leading mobile tourism app providing“Adventures To Go” through app-guided tours, scavenger hunts, events, and interactive games like Macombopoly via your phone. Each Adventure is built with multiple points of interest, a mix of audio and video clips, geocoordinates, maps, photos, and informative text. eATLAS combines mobile technology with local culture to create unforgettable city experiences. eATLAS is available to download for free from the App Store and Google Play.

Kelly Kniewel

eATLAS- Adventures To Go

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Are You Ready for the 4th Annual Chicago ScavHunt-Flavors of the City?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.