Prepared Meals Market Size To Reach USD 61.52 Billion By 2032, Growing At 7.02% CAGR (2025-2032)

Prepared Meals Market Size

Prepared Meals Market Share

Key companies covered in the prepared meals market report are General Mills, Tyson Foods, Tyson Foods, Green Mill Foods, Unilever, M. Smucker Co., and Others.

NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prepared Meals Industry OverviewThe global prepared meals market was valued at USD 166.62 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand to USD 305.68 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.02% during the forecast period. In the United States, the market is projected to reach USD 61.52 billion by 2032, driven by rising demand for processed foods and increasing income levels. In 2023, Europe led the global market, accounting for a 33.49% share.This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights in its report titled,“Prepared Meals Market Size, Share and Growth Report, 2025-2032.”Request Free Sample Research PDF:List of Key Players Covered in the Report.General Mills (U.S.).NestleA.(Switzerland).Tyson Foods (U.S.).ConAgra Brands (U.S.).Dr Oetker (Germany).Green Mill Foods (U.S.).Unilever (U.K.).M. Smucker Co. (U.S.).McCain Foods (Canada).Kellogg Company (U.S.)SegmentsRising Consumer Preference for Frozen and Chilled Meals to Trigger the Demand GrowthBased on product, the global market is segmented into frozen meals, chilled meals, and canned meals. Frozen meals segment accounted for the largest share in the market and is among the most popular product categories globally.Supermarkets & Hypermarkets to hold Substantial Market Share, Owing to Availability of Multiple BrandsBased on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment dominated the market, owing to the availability of a wide options of ready meals and ease of accessibility.Based on geography, the global market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.Tariff Impact Analysis for the Prepared Meals Market:Report CoverageThe report presents a holistic study of the market along with current trends and future anticipations to establish proximate investment gains. An in-depth analysis of any upcoming opportunities, threats, competitions or driving factors is also mentioned in the report. Step by step, thorough regional analysis is offered. The COVID-19 impacts have been added to the report to help investors and business owners understand the threats better. The top players in the market are identified and their strategies to bolster the prepared meals market growth are shared in the report.Driving FactorsConvenience Food Demand Rises, Supporting Market GrowthSince convenience food allows busy working professionals with demanding schedules to save time and effort, the demand for ready-to-eat and convenience foods has risen quickly. Through their increased interest in cutting-edge packaged meals, millennials and members of Generation Z are driving the launch of high-quality items. Additionally, those who consider themselves "foodies" have a greater demand for more upscale and nutrient-dense ready-to-eat foods. Additionally, the increased need for portable foods enables manufacturers to create new products that satisfy popular consumer demands wherever customers are present.Regional InsightsEurope Dominated Backed by Increasing PremiumizationIn 2021, Europe overtook Asia as the largest market. The introduction of more exotic items, the drive toward premiumization, and the influence of private labels are just a few of the causes that are predicted to cause the industry to expand dramatically.Due to rising processed food demand and rising income levels among the populace, the market in North American nations such as the U.S. and Canada is anticipated to experience significant growth.The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience tremendous growth in the near future. Other developing nations such as India, the Philippines, Singapore, and Australia are growing quickly due to their great potential and low saturation. Japan and China still hold a sizable prepared meals market share.Prepared Meals Market Trends:The prepared meals market is growing rapidly due to rising demand for convenience, driven by busy lifestyles and urbanization. Consumers increasingly prefer healthy, nutritious options like organic, plant-based, and low-calorie meals, spurring innovation in clean-label and functional foods. Frozen and refrigerated prepared meals remain popular, with advancements in sustainable packaging enhancing appeal. The rise of meal kits and online food delivery services further boosts market expansion. Plant-based and private-label meals are gaining traction, while regions like North America and Europe lead in consumption, with Asia-Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing market. Post-pandemic, hybrid work models sustain demand for home meal solutions, with the market projected to grow at a 7.02% CAGR through 2032.Competitive LandscapeKey Players Sign Significant Contracts to Make Remarkable Changes in MarketThe players operating in the market often employ numerous tactics that will aid the market growth and product demand. Among the pool of strategies, one such notable strategy to expand the business prospect is signing multimillion contracts with government bodies and securing a profitable revenue for their own company.Request Free Sample Research PDF:Key Industry DevelopmentDecember 2021: Strong Roots is a new company that produces frozen plant-based foods, and McCain Foods invested USD 55 million in it. Strong Roots specializes in producing frozen food items such bean burgers, beat roots, and mixed fruit & vegetable browns.

Ashwin Arora

Fortune Business InsightsTM Pvt. Ltd.

+ +1 833-909-2966

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.