Actor EDUARDO NAVAS Fears ICE In CBS High-Stakes Drama 'FBI: MOST WANTED'

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Latino actor Eduardo Navas is caught between ICE and death in the latest episode of the CBS crime drama series, FBI: MOST WANTED.Directed by Cory Bowles, the 'Souls on ICE' episode follows the Fugitive Task Force, led by Dylan McDermott, Roxy Sternberg, and Keisha Castle-Huges, on the hunt after men impersonating ICE officers raid a church in New Jersey, kidnapping undocumented people to harvest organs for the black market.Navas steps into the storyline as undocumented immigrant Miguel Morales, who fears ICE and finds himself in a vulnerable situation."Working on this project was an emotional journey for me as a Venezuelan immigrant,” explains Navas.“It reminded me of the thousands who've left their countries seeking a better future, often facing stigma, fear, and silence that others exploit - and I'm proud to help give voice to those stories.”Audiences will recognize Navas from his recurring role as hospital maintenance worker Rafael on the NBC hospital drama New Amsterdam, and for his appearance as Rodrigo Garcia on the NBC police drama Law & Order: SVU.Growing up in Venezuela, Navas began performing on stage at the San Pancracio Mártir Church theater. He co-founded the Andrés Bello High School theater group and participated in regional theater festivals. Later, he joined the Arlequín Theatre and represented Venezuela at the International Theatre Festival in Cesar, Colombia, with The Pied Piper of Hamelin.He studied music at the Valencia Music Institute (TMV) and acting at Taller del Método (The Method Acting Studio) in Venezuela. His performance in Encounter at the Dangerous Park by Rodolfo Santana earned him the Best Actor Award at the First Annual Magoson Theatre Festival. He later founded the Scaramouches Latino Puppet Theatre, a company dedicated to teaching children the value of education through theatre and puppetry.Navas moved to New York City in 2000, and joined the Repertorio Español, performing in productions such as Yerma, Blood Wedding, Chronicle of a Death Foretold, and The Feast of the Goat by Mario Vargas Llosa. He furthered his studies in filmmaking and special effects at the School of Visual Arts (SVA) and earned a degree in Media Studies from LaGuardia Community College. He also trained as an actor at the renowned HB Studios.His work as a director was honored in 2006 with the ACE Award (Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York) for Best Comedy Director. And in 2018, Navas won Best Special Effects at the Toronto International Spring of Horror and Fantasy Film Festival for the movie Don't Look.Follow EDUARDO NAVAS on Instagram: @eduardo_navas_actorAnd FB: href="" rel="external nofollow" com/eduardo.3

