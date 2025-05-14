Proscan Imaging Of Jeffersonville Now Offering CT Services

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ProScan Imaging of Jeffersonville now offers CT services in addition to High Field Open MRI, expanding lower-cost imaging options for Kentuckiana.

JEFFERSONVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At the start of 2025, ProScan Imaging of Jeffersonville announced that they were expanding their low-cost imaging services with the addition of CT imaging .The addition of outpatient CT exams by experienced, professional technologists reflects ProScan's focus on continued growth in affordable, high-quality, patient-centered healthcare.ProScan Imaging of Jeffersonville's lineup of advanced diagnostic imaging services now consists of High-Field Open MRI and CT with efficient scheduling and convenient appointment times and in-network coverage with all major insurance carriers–offering significant cost savings for patients compared to local hospitals.Between both ProScan locations in Kentuckiana , there are now three MRI options and a CT option–including high-end equipment options for claustrophobic patients. These newly expanded services diversify the toolbox for medical providers and patients alike.For a price quote or to schedule an appointment, patients can visit or call (812) 282-0167.ABOUT PROSCAN IMAGINGFor over three decades, ProScan Imaging has been a recognized leader in medical imaging and radiology. ProScan's team of subspecialty-trained radiologists are widely-recognized as among the best and most experienced radiologists.With 31 diagnostic imaging locations across the U.S., ProScan Imaging is committed to providing affordable, advanced imaging services.To learn more about ProScan Imaging, please visit: .

