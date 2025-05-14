Global Africa Business Initiative Rallies Leaders To Accelerate Digital Growth In Africa

As digital transformation continues to shape Africa's economic landscape, the Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI) ( ) convened top public and private sector leaders at the Africa CEO Forum 2025. The high-level GABI Bridge session, focused on accelerating investment, collaboration, and aligning policy to support Africa's digital advancement.

Held under the theme“Connect. Empower. Prosper: The Big Push for Digital Africa”, the GABI Bridge side event brought together decision-makers from government, industry, finance, and technology to address how Africa can build inclusive digital infrastructure, develop innovation ecosystems, and unlock scalable opportunities in the digital economy.

In her opening remarks, Sanda Ojiambo, Assistant Secretary-General and Executive Director of the United Nations Global Compact, emphasized the need for collective ambition:

“Africa's digital future must be inclusive, sustainable, and African-led. This is not just a technological imperative – it's an economic and social necessity. By investing in digital infrastructure, skilling our youth, and promoting innovation ecosystems, we empower Africa to lead in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

Key Takeaways from the GABI Bridge at Africa CEO Forum 2025

Public and private sector leaders highlighted the need to fast-track investment in Africa's digital infrastructure. Despite significant strides in connectivity, vast rural and underserved areas remain at the edge, limiting access to digital tools, services, and opportunities. To bridge this gap, stakeholders stressed the need for coordinated investment strategies that combine public funding with private-sector innovation. Integrated finance models-leveraging government incentives, international development funding, and business investment-were core mechanisms to unlock sustainable financing for large-scale infrastructure projects.

Speakers emphasized that digital progress relies on strategic collaboration across industries, sectors and borders. A central theme of the discussion was the necessity of stronger public-private partnerships to speed up infrastructure development, enhance regulatory frameworks, and promote digital transformation. Governments, multilateral institutions, private enterprises, and local innovators must join forces to build a digital landscape that is both inclusive and sustainable.

The session reinforced the critical need to empower Africa's homegrown tech talent. Regulatory reforms, startup-friendly policies, and improved access to venture capital and accelerator programs are key to promoting a thriving local innovation landscape.

Industry experts stated that digital trade is a powerful force boosting commerce across Africa. Seamless cross-border trade depends on harmonized regulatory frameworks that support digital transactions, reduce friction in e-commerce, and facilitate smoother movement of goods and services within African markets.

There was strong consensus on modernizing education systems to equip Africa's youth with essential digital skills. Key recommendations included curriculum upgrades, teacher training investments, and closer collaboration between educational institutions and the tech sector.

Driving the Digital Agenda Forward

The GABI Bridge concluded with a clear mandate: turn commitments into investments, partnerships into scalable platforms, and digital ambition into measurable outcomes. As GABI continues to shape Africa's role in the global economy, the GABI Bridge remains a crucial forum for aligning priorities, mobilizing resources, and driving actionable strategies.

