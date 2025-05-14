Bihar Woman Poisons Four Kids Over Domestic Dispute; Three Die

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 14 (IANS) Three children died while one survived after their mother fed them a poison-laced drink and attempted suicide at Rafiganj Railway Station in Bihar's Aurangabad district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Suryamani Kumari (5), Radha Kumari (3) and Sivani Kumari (1).

All of them were rushed to the hospital, where one was declared dead on arrival, while two others died during treatment.

The woman, identified as Sonia Devi and her son Ritesh Kumar (6), were undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to a Government Railway Police (GRP) official, Sonia had a domestic dispute with her husband Ravi Bind, after which she left her home in Jhikatiya village, under Bandeya police station, along with her four children.

The incident occurred at Rafiganj Railway Station when Sonia and her kids were en route to her maternal home.

The official said that Sonia allegedly gave her kids a poisonous substance to drink, which led to the sudden deterioration of their health.

She also consumed the same with the intent to commit suicide.

Alert passengers at the station noticed the family in distress and promptly informed the GRP.

The GRP officials quickly responded and rushed all five victims to the Rafiganj Health Centre.

Dr. Arvind Kumar, who attended to the victims at Rafiganj, confirmed: "All were brought in by GRP personnel. One of the minor children was dead on arrival, and two lost their lives during the treatment. We stabilised Sonia and Ritesh as much as possible and referred them to the Sadar Hospital for further treatment.”

The incident has sparked anguish and unrest among the family members, who gathered at the hospital in tears, demanding a swift investigation and action.

Local authorities, including the GRP and the district police, are investigating the case.

The case has sent shockwaves across the region.