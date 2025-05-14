403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Titus Andronicus deemed too gruesome to be seen
(MENAFN) The play's inevitable extra cruelty was deemed during Shakespeare’s plays history that Titus Andronicus as a shame, gory mark to his name; way too horrific, and way too excessive. To be leveled on the top of, for example Hamlet or Othello. Then there's its sometimes nauseous tone: the excesses can tip Titus into a joyfully horridness, unhinged comedy (an aspect also accepted in Bailey's butchery). However, the Victorians were not big supporter.
However, it is a tragic play and not a documentary. People willingly pick it to perform and pick it to go and pay for it. The question remains though, which is, why we pick this agonizing play as way of entertainment and as a form of art instead of checking the news? This query is what made Russell Beale make Titus, he reported to a news agency the previous week: "I don't understand the violence. I don't understand why as an audience we feel excited, stimulated, challenged by it; it's so relentless."
However, it is a tragic play and not a documentary. People willingly pick it to perform and pick it to go and pay for it. The question remains though, which is, why we pick this agonizing play as way of entertainment and as a form of art instead of checking the news? This query is what made Russell Beale make Titus, he reported to a news agency the previous week: "I don't understand the violence. I don't understand why as an audience we feel excited, stimulated, challenged by it; it's so relentless."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment