Zelensky Claims Exemption from Law Barring Putin Talks
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has stated that a law he signed prohibiting negotiations with Russia does not restrict him personally, as he seeks a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Zelensky is expected to visit Turkey later this week, where talks between Ukraine and Russia may resume for the first time since Kyiv halted discussions in 2022. He has emphasized that Putin’s personal attendance is essential to demonstrate Moscow’s commitment to a peaceful resolution.
During a Tuesday press conference, Zelensky dismissed suggestions that reaching out to Moscow contradicts Ukrainian legislation. In September 2022, he signed a decree, backed by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, which bars negotiations with Russia as long as Putin remains in power. The measure was enacted amid efforts by Kyiv to achieve a military victory.
“It’s a Russian narrative that I cannot speak with Putin,” Zelensky remarked. “Nobody but me can conduct negotiations on sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, on our course.”
Zelensky previously said in January that the negotiation ban aimed to block unauthorized discussions by other Ukrainian figures, particularly to deter separatist elements and unofficial diplomatic channels. Russian officials have cited the law as evidence of Kyiv’s reluctance to pursue dialogue.
