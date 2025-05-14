403
Egypt regains 25 artifacts from USA
(MENAFN) The Egyptian Foreign Ministry stated on Monday that 25 historically and artfully great objects, from many areas of old Egyptian culture, have been returned from USA to Egypt.
The Egyptian Consulate General in New York supervised the return of the statues, which the ministry referred to as the biggest set of unlawfully transported ancient items secretly regained in latest years.
The set has verities of things that consists of a depiction of a woman that reaches back to the Greco-Roman era which is around (332 BC-640 AD). Along with stone and wooden sarcophagus tops, ceramic and golden wooden funerary face covers, and a big alabaster vessel.
Additionally, amidst the regained things there are a large variety of jewelry made out of different metals, an uncommon, gilded coin from the area of Ptolemy the first, and tiny bronze and stone portraying features of old Egyptian faith and creative costumes.
The restoration was the aftermath of a collaborative attempt between the Egyptian Consulate General that is in New York and the related district attorney's post in New York City, along with the USA security authorities. In addition, the procedure involved extended talks with various special gatherers who has these statues.
