Trump To Meet Syrian Leader Al-Sharaa In Saudi Arabia, Plans To Ease Sanctions

A White House official has confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Syrian interim president Ahmad al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, May 14. The official stated that the president had agreed to greet al-Sharaa during the meeting.

In a statement on Tuesday, President Trump announced that after discussions with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and the President of Turkey, the U.S. would lift sanctions against Syria. He indicated that initial steps toward normalizing relations with Syria have already begun.

Trump further noted that this week, the foreign ministers of Syria and the U.S. are expected to meet to discuss matters related to the ongoing dialogue. This development marks a shift in U.S. foreign policy toward Syria after years of strained relations.

The U.S. president also expressed his best wishes for the success of the Syrian interim government under al-Sharaa's leadership, signaling a change in the approach to Syria's political future.

This diplomatic shift is seen as an important move toward stability in the region, with potential implications for broader Middle Eastern relations.

President Trump's actions indicate a shift in U.S. policy that may reshape diplomatic dynamics between Syria, the U.S., and key regional players, such as Saudi Arabia and Turkey. The lifting of sanctions and upcoming diplomatic meetings suggest a gradual thaw in relations after years of conflict.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram