Israel Strikes Hideout Of Yahya Sinwar's Brother

International media, citing senior Israeli military officials, report that Israel carried out an airstrike targeting a hospital in southern Gaza, believed to be sheltering Mohammad Sinwar, a top Hamas military figure.

According to Israeli sources, Mohammad Sinwar-brother of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar-was allegedly hiding in an underground bunker beneath the hospital. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether he was killed in the strike.

Al Arabiya, quoting Hamas health officials, stated that at least 28 civilians were killed and dozens injured in the attack. Earlier reports from Gaza hospital sources had confirmed the deaths of at least six civilians.

The Al Mayadeen network condemned the strike as a“war crime,” accusing Israel of deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure in an effort to assassinate resistance leaders.

If Mohammad Sinwar's death is confirmed, he would be the third senior Hamas official killed in Israeli targeted operations since the October 7, 2023 attacks, following the reported eliminations of Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif.

This targeted strike marks a significant escalation in Israel's military campaign, signaling its intent to dismantle Hamas's leadership network systematically.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram