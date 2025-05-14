UNICEF Begins Vitamin Distribution For 50,000 Pregnant Women In Kabul To Fight Anemia

On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) announced the launch of a distribution program for vitamins and mineral supplements to support 50,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women in Kabul. The goal is to improve maternal health and reduce anemia among mothers.

This initiative, implemented with financial support from the European Union, is currently ongoing in Kabul. UNICEF shared the news on the social media platform X, highlighting the significance of the program in tackling health challenges faced by women during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

The vitamins and mineral supplements are aimed at helping pregnant and breastfeeding women combat iron deficiency, anemia, and other issues resulting from inadequate nutrition. These efforts are critical in addressing the widespread malnutrition in Afghanistan.

In 2024, UNICEF distributed folic acid (iron) tablets to approximately 2.5 million girls at risk of anemia in Afghanistan. The country's high levels of malnutrition and anemia, particularly during pregnancy, are a major concern for maternal health.

Afghanistan has faced significant challenges in providing adequate healthcare, and international aid organizations, such as UNICEF, have played a vital role in addressing these issues, focusing on maternal and child nutrition and well-being.

The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan remains dire, with the country grappling with widespread food insecurity and poor healthcare infrastructure. UNICEF and other organizations are working tirelessly to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable populations, especially women and children.

Despite these efforts, Afghanistan continues to face a complex humanitarian crisis. The UN and UNICEF have repeatedly called for increased international support to address the country's health and nutrition needs and to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

