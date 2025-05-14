Taliban Ready To Negotiate With US On Afghan Refugee Return Amid TPS Termination

In a controversial move, the United States has decided to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for over 11,000 Afghan refugees. The decision has sparked reactions from various international bodies and raised concerns about the future of these individuals who may face imminent threats if returned to Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesperson for the Taliban's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, posted on X that the group is prepared for“constructive dialogue” with the United States and other nations regarding the return of Afghan refugees no longer eligible for asylum in host countries. Balkhi emphasized the Taliban's openness to negotiations on the matter.

The United States' decision to revoke TPS for Afghan refugees will come into effect on May 20, 2025, and is set to officially conclude by July 12, 2025. U.S. officials have justified the move by claiming that the security situation in Afghanistan has improved, a statement that has drawn significant criticism from human rights organizations globally.

While the Taliban expresses its willingness to welcome back refugees, the United Nations has reported widespread violations of human rights in Afghanistan, including unlawful executions, disappearances, and severe restrictions on women's rights. The UN has called the current conditions in Afghanistan a form of“gender apartheid.”

Humanitarian organizations have warned that this decision could put thousands of Afghan nationals-many of whom assisted U.S. forces during the two-decade-long conflict-at serious risk. Afghanistan is still grappling with one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, ranked second only to Sudan by the United Nations.

The ongoing situation is deeply concerning, with the U.S. move potentially leading to increased vulnerability for Afghan refugees, especially those who served alongside American troops. As Afghanistan faces immense challenges, the international community's role in providing support and ensuring the safety of these vulnerable populations remains critical.

