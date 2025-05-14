403
New pope calls for freedom of journalists imprisoned
(MENAFN) It was said that the new pope Leo the 14th demanded on Monday for the discharge of reporters imprisoned "for seeking and reporting the truth" and advised journalists not to utilize their language for public hatred.
After being chosen by cardinals in a private meeting to elect the new pope on Thursday, the previous Robert Francis Prevost, the USA first pope, was talking at an introductory audience with the press.
He said to a gathering of reporters at the Vatican's vast Paul VI audience hall that "peace begins with each one of us -- in the way we look at others, listen to others and speak about others."
"In this sense, the way we communicate is of fundamental importance. We must say 'no' to the war of words and images. We must reject the paradigm of war.”
"Let me, therefore, reiterate today the Church's solidarity with journalists who are imprisoned for seeking and reporting the truth, while also asking for their release.”
