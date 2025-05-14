Advanced Technology Services Recognized As A US Best Managed Company For Five Consecutive Years

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The 2025 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people, as well as maintaining financial performance and governance. Designees drove their businesses forward while remaining dedicated to their people and focusing on their customers. Advanced technology, including AI, took a center role for most of these companies to create efficiencies and enhance the quality of products and experiences.

"Consistency is key to our success, and being recognized for five consecutive years is a true reflection of the strength of our leadership, strategy, and commitment to excellence at every level," said Jeff Owens, CEO of Advanced Technology Services. "For four decades, our mission to 'make factories run better' has been at the heart of everything we do. This continued recognition highlights our strong company culture, the dedication of our team, and the impact of our technology-driven solutions in helping manufacturers increase uptime, optimize asset performance, and reduce costs-today and well into the future."

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 44 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About Advanced Technology Services

Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), is a global services provider with four decades of proven experience as a single source for industrial maintenance, technology, and parts. Established in 1985, the company has grown to be a market leader supporting over 1,400 customer manufacturing sites. Through its industry-leading safety , people , processes , and technologies , ATS is advancing solutions that make its customers' operations more productive, more reliable, and more data-driven. Learn how ATS makes factories run better and smarter at .

