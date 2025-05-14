Secafy Licenses Menta's Efpga IP To Power Chiplet-Based Secure Semiconductor Designs

Hardware adaptability enables Secafy Co, Ltd. to be prone for side channel attack and offers a path for future algorithm upgrade without cutting a new chip

VALBONNE, France and SOPHIA-ANTIPOLIS, France, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Menta SAS , a leading provider of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, today announced that Japanese technology company Secafy has licensed Menta's eFPGA IP to integrate into its upcoming chiplet-based products. The move supports Secafy's mission to develop highly secure and adaptable semiconductor solutions for next-generation applications.



With the chiplet architecture gaining momentum as a modular and scalable alternative to traditional monolithic SoCs, Secafy is leveraging Menta's eFPGA IP to add post-silicon flexibility, hardware-level security features, and updatable logic blocks-key requirements in rapidly evolving markets like secure communications, AI, and edge computing.

"The chiplet future is about building smarter, more modular systems that can evolve over time," said Itsu Wang, Asia Sales VP of Menta SAS. "Our eFPGA IP brings essential flexibility to that vision-delivering reconfigurable logic that enhances silicon longevity, enables in-field updates, and supports emerging workloads such as secure AI and edge processing. We're proud to support Secafy as they lead innovation in secure chiplet architectures."

"Security must be dynamic, especially as systems grow more distributed and complex," said Kazuki Monta, CEO of Secafy. "By licensing Menta's eFPGA IP, we gain the ability to adapt our silicon in real time-whether it's updating cryptographic functions, isolating threats, or optimizing workloads on the fly. It's a powerful tool in building the secure, modular future we envision."

The licensing agreement marks a significant step in Secafy's strategy to deliver adaptable and resilient silicon, while reinforcing Menta's position as a key enabler of next-generation chiplet and security-focused designs.

Menta provides custom embedded FPGAs for integration in a wide range of SoCs. The embedded FPGAs are supplied with a proven EDA tool that supports design from HDL design to bitstream with synthesis, mapping, place and route.

Menta, a privately held company, is a proven pioneer of eFPGAs for ASIC and SoC designers seeking speed, accuracy, performance and efficiency, since 15+ years. Menta eFPGA's adaptable architecture, based on design-adaptive standard cells-based and a state-of-the-art tool set, provides the highest degree of design customization, best-in-class testability, and fastest time-to-volume for SoC design at any foundry. As the leader in eFPGA IPs, Menta embodies excellence in innovation, offering customizable solutions of exceptional reliability. Our commitment to responsible progress, combining performance and sustainability, guides every step we take.

