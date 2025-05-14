Inveniam Names R.W. Holleman As Chief Revenue Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Holleman will lead Inveniam's global sales and commercial strategy, working across private equity, venture capital, commercial real estate, and financial services to scale adoption of the company's platform for tokenized and AI-ready private market assets.

"R.W. is a results-driven leader with a proven ability to build and scale high-performing sales organizations," said Patrick O'Meara , Chairman and CEO of Inveniam. "As we continue to expand globally, his experience across enterprise technology and emerging markets will be invaluable in driving strategic partnerships and unlocking the full commercial potential of our platform."

Before joining Inveniam, Holleman served as Head of Sales at Rain Technologies , where he led enterprise expansion and strategic go-to-market initiatives in the fintech sector. Prior to that, he held a senior leadership role at DailyPay Inc. , where he helped launch the Strategic business unit, surpassing revenue targets and securing key enterprise accounts. He has also held leadership positions at Dell, Oracle Corporation, and Hitachi Consulting , and advised numerous high-growth startups as a fractional CRO.

"Inveniam is transforming how private market data is managed, accessed, and monetized," said Holleman . "The opportunity to bring efficiency, transparency, and liquidity to this $12 trillion asset class is massive-and I'm excited to help drive that transformation forward."

Holleman is based in Texas, where he lives on a sustainable farm with his family. His combination of enterprise acumen, hands-on leadership, and deep industry insight strengthens Inveniam's mission to deliver scalable infrastructure for the future of private capital markets.

About Inveniam

Inveniam is a data infrastructure platform for private market assets, bringing access, transparency, and trust to asset performance data. The company is building the foundation for scalable AI integration, data marketplaces in private finance, and the systematic trading of private market assets.

