Virtually And Teledigm Health Forge Partnership To Bring Virtual Nursing To Rural Healthcare Systems

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Rural healthcare providers face critical staffing shortages, especially among registered nurses, as fewer than 20% reside in rural areas. This gap limits patients' access to the quality care they deserve. VirtuAlly's virtual nurses support the onsite care team and enable rural health systems to reduce costs, boost efficiency and improve patient outcomes. Through the Teledigm partnership, VirtuAlly's always-on virtual nursing services will support partner hospital systems across the Midwest by elevating the RN skill set to better assist critical care patients, with an average reduction of 20% in nurse turnover. Virtual nurses allow on-site nurses to focus on direct patient needs and critical tasks, further alleviating the administrative burden.

"Recruiting and retaining nurses in rural areas has become a significant challenge for healthcare systems across these communities. The partnership between VirtuAlly and Teledigm will address this critical need. Everyone deserves access to quality care - no matter where they live," VirtuAlly Chief Nursing Officer Angel Bozard said. "Our virtual nurses seamlessly support rural healthcare systems and ensure patients receive the care they need and deserve, all while providing the on-site staff with the critical support to focus on bedside tasks."

Rural facilities facing staff shortages must often transfer patients to other hospitals for treatment. Access to virtual nurses with critical care expertise will provide these rural hospital systems with a support system that will allow patients to remain close to home.

"Rural hospitals are confronted with many unique challenges. Partnering with VirtuAlly allows us to bring virtual nursing services to the rural systems we serve, and ensure their staff has the support and expertise they need to meet the demands of patient care," Shane Fleming, Cofounder and Chief Development Officer at Teledigm Health said. "VirtuAlly is a company that perfectly aligns with our mission and vision. We look forward to working together and addressing healthcare needs in rural America."

Teledigm and VirtuAlly share a commitment to patient-centered care by integrating the human touch with technology. The companies aim to leverage technology to enhance patient care, improve accessibility, and adapt to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry, all while maintaining a strong emphasis on human-centered approaches.

"To date, large, academic systems have been the primary beneficiary of virtual nursing. The collaboration with Teledigm will provide rural hospital settings with the same efficiencies and capabilities larger," Bozard continued. "With always-on virtual care, we help short-staffed health systems focus on urgent needs while providing patients with peace of mind and continuous support."

About VirtuAlly

VirtuAlly is a leading virtual care company that is on a mission to reimagine, redefine and reinvigorate the virtual care industry. They bring the best of human empathy and professional healthcare expertise in areas like virtual nursing and telesitting, and partner with leading technology teams to deliver flexible and comprehensive solutions. The VirtuAlly team helps patients feel known and cared for while allowing its customers to optimize bedside delivery. The Company serves as a steadfast ally of its customers, helping an array of health providers confidently transform their patient care outcomes and experience. By delivering world class, scalable and personalized virtual caring solutions, VirtuAlly strategically elevates care and outcomes at every point of need. For more information: virtually

About Teledigm

Teledigm Health is a leading provider of sustainable telemedicine solutions, enabling communities to thrive through enhanced healthcare access. Founded by clinicians in 2014, the company delivers over 40 specialized service lines to more than 80 facilities in 12 states. By seamlessly integrating into existing workflows, Teledigm Health provides cost-effective access to board-certified specialists for emergency, acute, and scheduled consultations. Their expertise empowers healthcare facilities to optimize patient care delivery, improve profitability, and overcome the challenges of resource constraints. Teledigm Health recognizes the challenges facing healthcare facilities of all sizes and is dedicated to providing innovative solutions that help their communities thrive by providing the best possible care for their patients, regardless of their location. For more information: teledigmhealth

Media Contacts

Alex Keown

Inspire Agency on behalf of VirtuAlly

[email protected]

630-346-5141

Andy Whitney

Director of Marketing and Analytics, Teledigm Health

[email protected]

531-350-6969

SOURCE VirtuAlly