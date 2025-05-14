Wellave Dermatology Embarks On New Partnership With The Frederick Keys

FREDERICK, Md., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WellAve Dermatology is excited to announce its new partnership, becoming a proud dermatology provider for the beloved Frederick Keys baseball team.

As a community-focused dermatology practice, WellAve sees this partnership as an extension of its mission to provide accessible, affordable, and expert skin care across Maryland. With office locations in Frederick and Hagerstown , WellAve welcomes patients of all ages and backgrounds and is committed to delivering comprehensive dermatologic services with compassion and excellence.

"Partnering with the Frederick Keys is incredibly meaningful to us," said Dr. Allan Harrington , Chief Medical Officer and Founder of WellAve Dermatology. "As a lifelong baseball fan, I've admired the way teams like the Keys bring communities together and inspire young fans and families. At WellAve, we share those same values of connection, care, and community impact. We're thrilled to support the Keys and provide great skin care to their fans, players, and families."

Through this sponsorship, WellAve Dermatology will play an active role in supporting local health initiatives, community events, and wellness outreach at Frederick Keys games throughout the season.

"We're excited to welcome WellAve Dermatology as a valued partner of the Frederick Keys," said Chris Moore, Director of Revenue. "It's been a pleasure getting to know their staff during this process. Their dedication to community health aligns perfectly with our mission to enrich the lives of our fans in Frederick and beyond. This partnership reflects their commitment to both patient care and community support."

WellAve Dermatology is a patient-first dermatology practice with seven convenient locations across Maryland. Led by a team of board-certified providers, WellAve offers medical, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology services, including Mohs Surgery in a welcoming environment. With a strong commitment to community health, WellAve's goal is to make expert dermatologic care available to everyone-regardless of background or income. For more information, visit .

