Distinctive Assets Celebrates The Gift Of Music

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Some of this year's top AMA nominees include Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Benson Boone, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims, Metro Boomin, Hozier, Marshmello, Bruno Mars, Doechii, Chris Brown, Bad Bunny and Becky G. 2025 Wango Tango headliners included Doja Cat, Gwen Stefani, David Guetta and Meghan Trainor. We'll also be gifting a few of our favorite industry icons and friends: LL Cool J, Britney Spears, Taylor Dayne, Fergie, Diane Warren, Jimmy Jam, Salt-N-Pepa, Lionel Richie and Justin Timberlake.

Here are the exceptional brands we've included in this special gift bag: Miage Skincare, L'Oréal Paris, ABLE Clothing, BAGCEIT, Boos Block by John Boos, BRĒZ, BrüMate, Capella Hotel Group, Carl Reads Minds, Dave's Killer Bread, Flour House Cakes & Co., Frontera Wines, Helight, Hitster from Jumbo Group, HP Sprocket, IERIAS NAMA SKIN, Karma Nuts, KITS Eyecare, LOFT, MOFT (Mobile Office for Travelers), Music Connection, Neue Theory, Noxgear, Olympia USA, PETA, Pets Are Family by Erika Sinner, The Pocket Glide, Sattaché, Señorita, Shinery, Stay True by Loren Lahav, Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter, Tequila Hacienda de Tepa Black, The Souled Store and TruFru .

These amazing companies also helped us acknowledge the resilience of the human spirit by donating products that were given to local wild fire victims back in January. We created care packages in partnership with KTLA Cares that were delivered to dozens of families in need.

About Distinctive Assets: Distinctive Assets is a niche marketing company offering celebrity seeding, business development and branding opportunities within the entertainment industry and beyond. Distinctive Assets has spearheaded the proliferation of award show swag since 1999 and boasts an impressive résumé of prestigious events that includes the GRAMMY Awards®, Latin GRAMMYs®, Tonys, American Music Awards, Kids' Choice Awards, BET Awards, CMA Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards. This is an independent promotion and has no official affiliation with the American Music Awards itself. For more information, visit us at or on Instagram @swagassets.

Media Contact:

Molly Valtz

[email protected]

305-609-1513

Link to product images for publication use:

SOURCE Distinctive Assets