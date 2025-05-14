HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve , America's most trusted source for adult products, are back this month with results from their all-new annual sex survey. This month, the sex-positive company asked over 1000 adults if they'd ever had a sex dream. And their responses may surprise you.

While most of us have had dreams of falling, flying or failing a test, dreaming about sex is a common theme as well. In fact, Adam & Eve's latest poll reveals that over 81% of the adult population (85% of males and 78% of females) admit they have had sex dreams.

"Sex dreams are 100% normal," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT, C-PST, and resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "Their frequency may vary depending upon age or relationship status, but studies show that a significant portion of overall dreams involve sexual themes. Some research suggests that sexual dreams might reflect a person's sexuality, desires or unresolved issues. Common sex dreams involve familiar sex, sexual fantasies, dreams of a past love or taboo sex."

"For most people, sex dreams are a fun break from reality," adds Jenni. "If someone is distressed about their dreams of suffers from erotic nightmares, a medical professional can help with understanding an managing these symptoms."

"For over 50 years, Adam & Eve has provided a variety of toys and accessories for cheerfully consenting adults. Adam & Eve encourages adults to celebrate their sexuality within their own comfort levels and are happy to offer enhancements for any relationship at any stage," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve.

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

