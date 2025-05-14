Walbridge Recognized As A US Best Managed Company

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The 2025 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people, as well as maintaining financial performance and governance. Designees drove their businesses forward while remaining dedicated to their people and focusing on their customers. Advanced technology including AI took a center role for most of these companies, to create efficiencies and enhance the quality of products and experiences.

"Our team members are the foundation of our success. When they're supported, they deliver incredible results."

Post thi

"Being named a 2025 Best Managed Company Gold Standard honoree is an honor and a reflection of our people-first culture," said Walbridge President John Rakolta III. "Our team members are the foundation of our success. When they are supported, celebrated, and empowered, they thrive and deliver incredible results. This recognition highlights the strength of our collaborative environment and our continued focus on innovation, service, and exceeding customer expectations."

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 44 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices - strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit .

About Walbridge

Walbridge is one of America's largest privately held construction companies founded in Detroit in 1916. The company offers construction management, engineering, and real estate services for customers in manufacturing, hyperscale data centers, automotive, defense, higher education, health care, and government. Walbridge employs more than 1,500 professionals in North America. Visit or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

*Please see for a detailed description of their legal structure.

SOURCE Walbridge