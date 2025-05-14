Recall Masters Unveils 2024 Automotive Recall Report & Key Insights From Top Findings

MENAFN - PR Newswire) While the industry is working hard to keep drivers safe, challenges around compliance, software-related failures, and under-the-radar voluntary recalls continue to grow.

Key Findings from the Report:

505 total recall campaigns in 2024 were all classified as "high-risk." This includes both federal recalls and voluntary notices, many of which are not published in the NHTSA database and are often overlooked by dealerships.The data shows once a recall campaign hits the three-year mark, the chances of getting those vehicles repaired drop significantly. Older cars tend to fall out of sight for dealerships, and owners may stop paying attention to recall notices. But for service departments, those same vehicles could represent missed revenue and a chance to re-engage customers.In 2024, 174 campaigns affecting 13.8 million vehicles were linked to software and electronic system failures. As vehicles become more like electronic appliances than machines, software errors and failing electronics dominate. For dealerships with mobile units and skilled technicians capable of performing inspections and software updates, this presents a valuable opportunity to earn warranty revenue.Approximately 34.5% of voluntary campaigns are indeed "high-risk," posing real dangers to consumers and legal exposure for dealerships, especially when off-brand vehicles are sold with unresolved issues. While not publicly disclosed through NHTSA until an investigation is completed, these recalls can still result in litigation. Recall Masters' MarketSMART platform helps dealerships uncover and address these blind spots.The average recalled vehicle is now 12.8 years old. While these vehicles are less likely to return for service, when they do, they often bring significant customer-pay repair opportunities. Recall Masters helps dealers target and engage this aging inventory through advanced data and outreach strategies.

"Behind every missed recall is not just a safety risk-it's a lost opportunity for dealers to engage, build trust, and deliver service that protects customers and boosts their bottom line," said Christopher Miller , Founder and Chairman of Recall Masters . "We're committed to giving dealerships the tools they need to close the gap and protect both consumers and their businesses."

